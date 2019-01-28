UNT Football Player Apologizes for Posting Dog Attack Video

A football player at University of North Texas apologized on social media, after posting a video on another platform which showed dogs attacking a raccoon, Monday, January 28, 2019.

UNT safety Khairi Muhammad has since taken down the Snapchat post, and hours later, issued an apology via Twitter.

The video shows two dogs aggressively barking at the raccoon, which was inside a cage. Once the cage door was open, the dogs attacked the animal. Later, a third dog joins in on the attack.

Muhammad posted the video to Snapchat and another person shared it on Twitter Sunday, generating almost instant backlash.

Late Sunday afternoon, Muhammad posted this statement on Twitter:

“I understand that the video that I took and has been posted to social media was in bad taste and sincerely apologize for the insensitive nature of the content," Muhammad wrote. "I understand that I represent a lot of people and my actions also reflect on them. I will learn from this and use it to make better decisions in the future."

Monday morning, UNT issued a response.

“A member of our football team posted a video to social media portraying activities that do not represent the values UNT encourages,” read the statement, attributed to Leigh Anne Gullett, UNT Associate Director of News. “We have high expectations for our community members to behave in a manner that positively represents the university. Furthermore, the university has a student code of conduct, which all students are required to follow. While the player has since removed the video and apologized, our athletics program plans to use this as a teaching moment.”

A university official said the video was not recorded in Texas. The school is not expected to take any disciplinary action against Muhammad.