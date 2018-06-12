UNT Flutist Wins Prestigious Competition

Martin Godoy didn’t have the same extensive musical training that many of his peers had – no expensive summer camps or instructions, but the UNT doctor of musical art student is recognized as a world class flutist. (Published 36 minutes ago)

Martin Godoy didn’t have the same extensive musical training that many of his peers had – no expensive summer camps or instructions, but the UNT doctor of musical art student is recognized as a world class flutist.

The Dallas native recently won the Texas Flute Society’s 32nd annual Myrna Brown Artist Competition. He's the first in his family to attend college.

“For me, going to college meant making a name for my family and to show that anything is possible,” said Godoy.

Watch Martin’s story on NBC 5 News at 6 p.m.









Video Frisco School Board Votes to Limit Class Rankings



