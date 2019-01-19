Two Transported After Car Flips Over on Marvin D. Love

Two people have been transported to the hospital after a serious wreck on Marvin D. Love Freeway in Dallas.

At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a wreck at 5600 Marvin D Love Freeway. Officers found that a black Mitsubishi was traveling southbound when it was cut off and then collided with a center concrete wall in the HOV lane.

After that wreck, a gray Fort Escort that was also traveling southbound in the HOV lane collided with the front rear of the Mitsubishi and flipped over.

Both the driver and passenger of the Ford sustained major injuries including several fractures to their legs and pelvis.

Both were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the driver of the Ford was intoxicated at the time of the wreck and remains under investigation.