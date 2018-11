Two people were transported to area trauma centers after being shot. (Nov. 10, 2018)

Two people were shot Saturday evening at the cross streets of McKenzie Street and Burchill Road in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police say the shooter is a Hispanic male in his 30's, wearing a white shirt and black pants, driving a red Ford F150 truck.

According to MedStar, both patients were taken to area trauma centers.

One adult male is in critical condition while another shooting victim remains stable.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives in NYC