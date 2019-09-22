Two People Stabbed Outside Quinceañera in Fort Worth

Two people were stabbed outside a banquet hall in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, police said.

Fort Worth police responded about 12:20 a.m. to Lancaster Hall at 5601 E. Lancaster Avenue, police said. There was a quinceañera and two to three people showed up, who were possibly uninvited, and stabbed two other people, police said.

One person was stabbed in the back near the rib cage and the other was stabbed in the abdomen, police said. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests were made. No other information was available.