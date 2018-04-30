A North Texas school district is mourning the loss of two students.

The Granbury Independent School District posted to their Facebook page Monday evening writing in part, "Granbury High School is mourning the loss of two students who tragically passed away Monday. This was not school-related."

The Texas Game Warden said on their twitter page, they responded Monday to a "water related incident" at Wheeler Branch Park near Glen Rose.

The park is about 54 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The two high schoolers were air-lifted from the reservoir there to a Fort Worth hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the Texas Game Warden.

The details surrounding the tragic event were not immediately available, but NBC 5 has reached out to several agencies to gather more information.

The identities of the students are not yet being released.












