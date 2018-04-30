Two North Texas Students Die In "Water Incident" Southwest of Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Two North Texas Students Die In "Water Incident" Southwest of Fort Worth

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two North Texas Students Die In "Water Incident" Southwest of Fort Worth
    La policía persiguió este lunes a una camioneta robada desde Northridge al área de Reseda, donde dos sospechosos salieron y corrieron por un vecindario antes de ser arrestados.

    A North Texas school district is mourning the loss of two students. 

    The Granbury Independent School District posted to their Facebook page Monday evening writing in part, "Granbury High School is mourning the loss of two students who tragically passed away Monday. This was not school-related." 

    The Texas Game Warden said on their twitter page, they responded Monday to a "water related incident" at Wheeler Branch Park near Glen Rose. 

    The park is about 54 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

    The two high schoolers were air-lifted from the reservoir there to a Fort Worth hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the Texas Game Warden. 

    The details surrounding the tragic event were not immediately available, but NBC 5 has reached out to several agencies to gather more information.

    The identities of the students are not yet being released. 




      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices