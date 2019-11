Two people were injured after someone opened fire into their vehicle in Dallas on Sunday.

A 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were sitting at a light at the intersection of Saner Avenue and Ewing Avenue when a suspect pulled up and fired shots into their vehicle.

The victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the location and remains at large.

