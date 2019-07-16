Two men are behind bars, accused of possessing child porn and animal abuse after images and videos were found on a computer by officers with the Child Exploitation Unit.
Investigators found the media after serving a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Pheasant Run in Wylie.
During the search, deputies said they located a computer in a detached structure that contained child pornography as well as videos of a Dachshund being tortured at the residence.
Two men at the home, 38-year-old Sean Errol Bartlett and 20-year-old Logan Bridgefarmer, were arrested. Bartlett was charged with possession of child porn and cruelty to a non-livestock animal while Bridgefarmer was charged with cruelty to a non livestock animal.
"We are absolutely committed to stand between good and evil and to pursue those who would perpetrate such heinous crimes. There's a special place for anyone that possesses child pornography and would torture an animal like was done here -- in Texas we call it the State Penitentiary," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.
Both Bartlett and Bridgefarmer are being held at the Collin County Jail; Bartlett is being held on $150,000 bond and Bridgefarmer on $75,000 bond. All charges are third-degree felonies.
Neither Bartlett or Bridgefarmer had an attorney of record listed.