Two men are behind bars, accused of possessing child porn and animal abuse after images and videos were found on a computer by officers with the Child Exploitation Unit.

Investigators found the media after serving a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Pheasant Run in Wylie.

During the search, deputies said they located a computer in a detached structure that contained child pornography as well as videos of a Dachshund being tortured at the residence.

Two men at the home, 38-year-old Sean Errol Bartlett and 20-year-old Logan Bridgefarmer, were arrested. Bartlett was charged with possession of child porn and cruelty to a non-livestock animal while Bridgefarmer was charged with cruelty to a non livestock animal.

Air Force Major Charged With Wife's Gruesome Murder

The husband of a missing San Antonio, Texas, woman was charged with murder after authorities confirmed they'd found the remains 29-year-old Andreen McDonald. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested Andre McDonald, 40, just two days after authorities found a human skull and bones Thursday night. (Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019)

"We are absolutely committed to stand between good and evil and to pursue those who would perpetrate such heinous crimes. There's a special place for anyone that possesses child pornography and would torture an animal like was done here -- in Texas we call it the State Penitentiary," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.

Both Bartlett and Bridgefarmer are being held at the Collin County Jail; Bartlett is being held on $150,000 bond and Bridgefarmer on $75,000 bond. All charges are third-degree felonies.

Neither Bartlett or Bridgefarmer had an attorney of record listed.