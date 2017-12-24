Two Injured in Shooting at Lancaster Event Center

Police are investigating a shooting at a party at Gray's Event Center along Interstate 35E in Lancaster. It happened just before midnight.
"From our understanding at this point, they were having a birthday party for a subject, a fight broke out during the fight one subject brandished a pistol immediately started firing rounds," said Lancaster Police Lieutenant Clifford Wherley.
Two people were shot and taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.
The shooter ran from the scene but was captured a short distance away from the event center.
He was later identified as David Jason Garcia. Garcia is currently in the Tri City Jail on two counts of aggravated assault.