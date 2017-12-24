Two Injured in Shooting at Lancaster Event Center

Police are investigating a shooting at a party at Gray's Event Center along Interstate 35E in Lancaster. (Published 6 hours ago)

Police are investigating a shooting at a party at Gray's Event Center along Interstate 35E in Lancaster. It happened just before midnight.

"From our understanding at this point, they were having a birthday party for a subject, a fight broke out during the fight one subject brandished a pistol immediately started firing rounds," said Lancaster Police Lieutenant Clifford Wherley.

Two people were shot and taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.

The shooter ran from the scene but was captured a short distance away from the event center.

Look Back: The Most Popular Toys of Holidays Past

From Cabbage Patch Kids to Hatchimals, here are 8 of the best-selling toys of holiday shopping seasons past. (Published Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017)

He was later identified as David Jason Garcia. Garcia is currently in the Tri City Jail on two counts of aggravated assault.

Lancaster, TX - On December 23, 2017, Lancaster Police Department responded to a shooting in progress in the 3000 block of Interstate 35E Service Road. Officers identified two victims who stated they were shot during an argument with the suspect. With the help of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the DeSoto Police Department the suspect was quickly located and apprehended. The suspect was identified as David Jason Garcia and is currently being held in the Tri City Jail on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Both victims sustained none life threatening injuries and are stable at this time.