Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth Church

Fort Worth firefighters are responding to a pickup truck into a church in the 3800 block of Kimberly Lane.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the Unity Church of Fort Worth.

From Texas Sky Ranger, a black Chevrolet pickup could be seen sticking out of the church with displaced bricks around it. Fort Worth firefighters and accident investigators were on the scene.

Medstar reports crews had to extricated someone from the scene. No word on the extent of the injuries.

