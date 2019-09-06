Travel Alert: Several Highways Near DFW Airport Set for Closure This Weekend

As if flying wasn't stressful enough, the usual travel headaches could be worse as several major highways will be closed near DFW International Airport in the coming weeks.
Southbound State Highway 121/FM2499 at Bass Pro Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and then again 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night from Sept. 16-19. Traffic will be detoured to the southbound frontage road to accommodate a bridge demolition and structure repairs.
In addition, the southbound Highway 121/FM2499 ramp to eastbound Interstate 635 will be closed 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, then 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and again the nights of Sept. 16 and Sept. 19. The ramp to Bass Pro Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night Monday through Wednesday.
You can see the full list of closures from our media partners at The Dallas morning News by clicking here.