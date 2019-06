A tractor mower crossing train tracks got stuck on the rails before a train hit it in Burleson according to police. (Published 47 minutes ago)

A tractor mower crossing train tracks got stuck on the rails before a train hit it in Burleson according to police.

Before Union Pacific could be notified, the tractor was on the tracks and train hit it.

The incident happened about Wednesday 12:45 p.m. and is blocking the intersection of Alsbury Boulevard and McAllister Road.

No injured were reported.

Mother of 5 Slain Kids Asks Jury to Spare Ex-Husband's Life