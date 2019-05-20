Train Derails Near South Dallas Golf Course

As many as three cars of a 14-car train derailed near a golf course in South Dallas early Monday night, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say.

The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Samuel Boulevard near Tenison Park Golf Course, DFR said.

Only one of the 14 cars contains a hazardous material, officials said, and that car was still on the tracks.

Authorities at the derailment site stabilized the three cars that were leaning off the tracks, DFR said. The train company would send a crew to finish the job Tuesday morning.

The golf course was evacuated as a precaution, officials said, and all six lanes of Samuel Boulevard were closed from Lawnview Avenue to Tenison Parkway.

There were no injuries reported, DFR officials said.