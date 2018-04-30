Traffic Changes for West 7th in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Traffic Changes for West 7th in Fort Worth

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Changes are coming to one of the hottest neighborhoods in Fort Worth. Construction crews will start converting several two-way streets into one-way streets.

    Streets south of W. 7th Street, which include Morton Street and Bledsoe Street, will change to one-way streets. Streets that run perpendicular to W. 7th, which will include Norwood Street and Foch Street, will also change to one-way streets. Currie Street and Crockett Street will remain two-way streets.

    The new construction is the city’s response to ease the traffic concerns in the area. The population boom and economic success of the area has increased traffic.

    To help drivers, shoppers, and business owners navigate through the area, crews will add more parking spots, new signs, sidewalks, and eventually parking meters.

    More changes for W. 7th Street are on the horizon. Voters will decide if a $400 million bond is approved. Eight million dollars will be earmarked for improvements along the busy street. Residents vote May 5th.

