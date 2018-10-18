Trader Joe's Recalling Salads Over Contamination Fears

Trader Joe's announced Wednesday a recall affecting three types of salads that may have been contaminated with listeria or salmonella.

A news release on the Trader Joe's website said the recall affects Trader Jose's Mexicali Inspired Salad, Trader Joe's BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad and Trader Joe's Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast with "Best By" dates between Oct. 15 through Oct. 20.

The release said a supplier warned a corn ingredient used in the salads "may have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes and/or salmonella."

Trader Joe's said no contamination has been confirmed and no illnesses have been reported. The grocery chain added that potentially affected products were removed from shelves and destroyed.

Anyone whose purchased affected salads can return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

ONLINE: Trader Joe's salad recall