A 51-year-old tow truck driver died after being struck while trying to help a stranded driver Tuesday morning in Fort Worth. (Published 24 minutes ago)

A 51-year-old tow truck driver was fatally struck while trying to help a stranded driver Tuesday morning in Fort Worth.

Officers responded about 12:20 a.m. to southbound Interstate 35W near Sycamore School Road, police said. The tow truck was there to help a stranded vehicle on the shoulder, police said.

The deceased driver was identified as Charles McGough of Arlington.

No arrests have been made.

