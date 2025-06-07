Intoxicated man arrested, charged in fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 75, police say

An Allen man confessed to being involved in a crash on northbound North Central Expressway (U.S. 75) that killed a female motorcycle driver.

Richardson Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle driver in the 2400 block of U.S. 74 at 4:51 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived, there were no other vehicles or people located on the crash scene.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim, 27-year-old Cody Morris of Plano, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 5:39 a.m., the Plano Police Department received a call from Allen resident Kelvin Joseph Jr., who admitted to being involved in the crash.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Joseph, 25, was contacted by Richardson PD, who determined that he was traveling northbound on U.S. 75 in a BMW sedan when Joseph was involved in a collision with the motorcycle. While speaking with Joseph, police said they observed signs of intoxication.

Police arrested Joseph, and he was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Collision Involving Personal Injury or Death.

Richardson PD Richardson PD

NBC 5 reached out to Joseph's attorney and has not received a response.

The Richardson Police Department’s Special Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.