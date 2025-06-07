Richardson

Intoxicated man arrested, charged in fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 75, police say

Kelvin Joseph Jr. confessed to being involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday morning, police said.

By NBCDFW Staff

2400 block of northbound North Central Expressway
TxDOT

An Allen man confessed to being involved in a crash on northbound North Central Expressway (U.S. 75) that killed a female motorcycle driver.

Richardson Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle driver in the 2400 block of U.S. 74 at 4:51 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived, there were no other vehicles or people located on the crash scene.

The victim, 27-year-old Cody Morris of Plano, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 5:39 a.m., the Plano Police Department received a call from Allen resident Kelvin Joseph Jr., who admitted to being involved in the crash.

Joseph, 25, was contacted by Richardson PD, who determined that he was traveling northbound on U.S. 75 in a BMW sedan when Joseph was involved in a collision with the motorcycle. While speaking with Joseph, police said they observed signs of intoxication.

Police arrested Joseph, and he was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Collision Involving Personal Injury or Death.

Kelvin Joseph Jr.
Richardson PD
Richardson PD
Kelvin Joseph Jr.

NBC 5 reached out to Joseph's attorney and has not received a response.

The Richardson Police Department’s Special Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

