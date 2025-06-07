Irving

Shooting at Waffle House parking lot injures three, police looking for suspects

By NBCDFW Staff

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights
Three people were injured in a shooting at an Irving Waffle House parking lot on Saturday.

Irving Police said they responded to a shooting at a Waffle House in the 2000 block of E State Hwy 356 at approximately 6:15 a.m.

Three people were struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to a statement from Irving PD. Two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the third victim sustained more serious injuries.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but authorities do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Irving PD will release more information at a later time.

