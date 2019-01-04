The hit-and-run crash happened before 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20, near the South Great Southwest Parkway overpass.

A tow truck driver was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash while helping a stranded driver Thursday in Grand Prairie, police say.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20, near the South Great Southwest Parkway overpass.

According to police, the tow truck operator had stopped to help a stranded driver when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The vehicle continued into Arlington and did not stop, investigators said.

The tow truck driver, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The investigation prompted the closure of the westbound lanes of I-20 through the night. All lanes were reopened at about 3:45 a.m.

Police said investigators were checking traffic and security cameras for any images of the car that struck the man. Investigators noted the stranded driver did not see the crash happen, so investigators did not have a clear description of the vehicle as of this writing.