The first weekend of the state fair is in the books. All this week we're going to give you a look behind the scenes of the top attractions at the State Fair of Texas.

Katy Blakey visited the creative arts building Monday morning where people show off their special talents.

More than 1,000 people entered in different categories -- and everything entered has something to do with Texas. There is a crochet corny dog, special quilts and a unique butter sculpture you just have to see.