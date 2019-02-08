Tiny Home Village Moving Forward in Lake Dallas

Dallas-Fort Worth continues to be the top market in the United States for new home construction. But there is one North Texas project that's billed as being unlike any other.

A ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for Saturday to officially kick off construction on Lake Dallas Tiny Home Village, a community of thirteen homes which range between roughly 200 and 400 square feet in size, with a diverse group of residents.

Denise DeHart is looking for the perfect neighborhood.

"People from different backgrounds, different walks of life, different stages of life," she said.

DeHart believes she's found it, on a one acre lot in Lake Dallas.

"I'm very excited," said Katie Schon, who will be one of DeHart's new neighbors.

The homes being built on the lot, on what was once a farm, won't be big homes. In fact, they’re just the opposite.

"I think that's the appeal," said DeHart. "Tiny house people aren't just one person. It's a wide range of people."

DeHart's house is currently being built offsite, by Indigo River Tiny Homes of Garland. She expects it to be completed by next weekend.

"Her name is Lovey," she laughed. "We name our tiny homes just like you'd name a ship."

Schon's husband will build their new tiny home himself. Both say they are looking to downsize, and live in something sustainable, without leaving a big footprint. Plus, the tiny homes are inexpensive compared to large homes.

"If I can do it with two dogs, two cats, two kids and a husband that's 6'3" -- anybody can do it,” said Schon.

Lake Dallas Tiny Home Village has been in the works for two years. The City of Lake Dallas approved developer Terry Lantrip's plan in the fall.

"We're the first of its kind in the United States," said Lantrip. "We're in demand. This is an area people want to live in."

The project also includes small bungalows, which at between 700 and 1,100 square feet are much bigger than the tiny homes themselves.

"I think a lot of people living there can afford a bigger location," he said. "This is what they want to do."

DeHart, who lives in Flower Mound, will move into her new tiny home with her mother and their pets. The Lake Dallas will begin getting it's new neighbors in the next month or two.

"It's not just a house," she said. "It's going to be our house."

MORE: Lake Dallas Tiny Home Village on Facebook