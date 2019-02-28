Three people were killed and a fourth was critically injured in a house fire in Cedar Hill Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Three people are dead and a fourth is in critical condition after a house caught fire in Cedar Hill early Thursday; four police officers who tried to rescue the residents are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Cedar Hill Deputy Fire Chief Rodney Smith said police officers were the first to arrive at a house fire near Lowe Drive and Lovern Street and that as they arrived the spotted two people trying to jump from a second-floor window.

The officers ran over to help and, after learning there were people trapped inside, tried to enter the home but were forced back by heat and very heavy smoke.

Firefighters soon arrived and immediately went into the home and pulled out four people, though three of them had already died.

S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients

A South Carolina pediatrics office is turning away unvaccinated patients, citing the health and safety of other immunocompromised children who are in danger of catching contagious diseases in the waiting room. Parents say their choices for their unvaccinated children are shrinking. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

The fourth person was hospitalized in critical condition with unknown injuries. The four officers who ran into the home were treated for smoke inhalation and released to go home; all are expected to be OK.

The names and ages of those killed in the home and their relationships to each other are not yet clear.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and an investigation is ongoing. Officials said there is some concern about the structural integrity of the home, so investigators have not yet entered the residence.

NBC 5's Tim Ciesco and Vanessa Brown contributed to this report.