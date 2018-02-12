Three convenience store employees were shot Monday during a robbery in Dallas, police say.
Police have confirmed few details, but told NBC 5 officers were called to a shooting at the TM Grocery on the 4500 block of Elsie Fay Heggins Street at about 1:15 p.m.
After officers arrived they learned it was an aggravated robbery where three people, two men and a woman, working inside the store were shot.
All of the employees were hospitalized. One of the victims, a man, is in critical condition while the other two suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Police said the two suspected robbers ran from the store toward a car wash, though it's not clear if they got into a car.
Investigators told NBC 5 they are interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video, though a detailed description of the suspected robbers has not yet been provided.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.