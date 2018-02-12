Three people were shot at the TM Grocery on the 4500 block of Elsie Fay Heggins Street during an aggravated robbery. (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

Three convenience store employees were shot Monday during a robbery in Dallas, police say.

Police have confirmed few details, but told NBC 5 officers were called to a shooting at the TM Grocery on the 4500 block of Elsie Fay Heggins Street at about 1:15 p.m.



After officers arrived they learned it was an aggravated robbery where three people, two men and a woman, working inside the store were shot.



All of the employees were hospitalized. One of the victims, a man, is in critical condition while the other two suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening.



Police said the two suspected robbers ran from the store toward a car wash, though it's not clear if they got into a car.

Investigators told NBC 5 they are interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video, though a detailed description of the suspected robbers has not yet been provided.



The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

