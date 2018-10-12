Threat for Severe Storms This Weekend

North Texas has had quite a stretch of active weather lately and it looks like it will continue this weekend.

We will be keeping a close eye on Saturday as warm front moves north from Central Texas into parts of North Texas.

While the available computer model data is not in complete agreement, there will be one thing we will be watching closely -- the position of the warm front Saturday afternoon.

If we have a round or two of morning rain and/or storms, that would likely keep the warm front farther south.

That would keep the severe weather threat farther south, as well.

But, if the coverage of showers and storms is either earlier in the morning (before 11 a.m.) or very little coverage at all, then there’s a chance the warm front could lift farther north.

If that happens, the threat for severe weather would be higher in DFW and points to the south.

Bottom line, this forecast is not cut and dry.

There are still variables and details that we will know better by Saturday morning.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Brian James encourages everyone to check back with NBC5 later tonight and again Saturday morning for updates.

If you have outdoor events, please make sure you stay WEATHER AWARE.