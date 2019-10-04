Thousands Sign Petition to Rename Botham Jean's Street

A photo of Botham Jean placed on the judge's bench during the murder trial of Amber Guyger.

Thousands are calling for the street that Botham Jean lived on to be renamed.

A petition on Change.org entitled "Change Lamar Street in Dallas to Botham Jean Way" was created two days ago and already has more than 5,000 signatures.

The petition's creator, Chris Norman, said the street is significant because it is home to both the Dallas Police Headquarters and the South Side Flats, where Jean lived.

"Let this change serve as a movement towards unity and trust among the Dallas Police Department and the citizens of Dallas," Norman wrote on the petition. "Let us never forget the life and legacy of Botham Jean, a son, a brother, a friend, who will never be able to fulfill all of what he was destined to be."

Jean was murdered in his apartment last year by former police officer, Amber Guyger.

Guyger was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this week.