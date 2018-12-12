Jacob Anderson, 23, is accused of drugging and raping a woman repeatedly at a frat party in 2016. (Published Monday, Dec. 10, 2018)

Students at a North Texas university have launched on online petition calling for the former Baylor University fraternity president accused of raping another student to be removed from their campus.

Jacob Walter Anderson, 23, had been charged with sexually assaulting a 19-year-old fellow Baylor student outside a 2016 fraternity party.

Prosecutors offered him a deal in which he pleaded no contest in October to unlawful restraint. State District Judge Ralph Strother sentenced him under the terms of the deal Monday to probation, counseling and a $400 fine. He will not have to register as a sex offender.

Anderson withdrew from Baylor about two weeks after the allegations surfaced and is now completing his degree at UT Dallas, The Dallas Morning News reported.

A Man Who is Quadriplegic Walks for Graduation

A man who became Quadriplegic in 2015 in an accident was able to walk across his college graduation stage with the help of an exoskeleton. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018)

Kelsey Castro, a student at UTD, created a MoveOn.org petition Tuesday calling for the university to help protect students "from predators like Anderson" at its Richardson campus.

The petition has more than 5,300 signatures as of this writing.

The university's communications department told The Dallas Morning News Tuesday that it is aware of the petition and is reviewing available information.

Weather Alert Winter Storm Watch in Effect for West of DFW; Roads Treated

Anderson is slated to graduate next week with a finance degree from UTD's Naveen Jindal School of Management.