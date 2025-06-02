North Texan wins $3 million scratch-off prize. Here's what's left after taxes

A Wylie resident claimed a $3 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game last month.

The Texas Lottery said the winning $3 Million Ca$h scratch-off ticket was sold at AJ's Quick Trip on Ballard Avenue in Wylie. The winner claimed the ticket on May 28.

The winning ticket was the first of four top prizes to be claimed in the game. The $30 scratch-off ticket also offers prizes of $10,000, $1,000, $500, $300, $200, $150, $100, $50, and $30.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, will now fall under the highest federal tax bracket of 37%, paying an estimated $1,110,000 in federal taxes and taking home $1,890,000. Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

Overall odds for all prizes are one in 3.72, including break-even prizes.

Last month, two North Texans claimed $1 million scratch-off prizes after winning tickets were bought in Arlington and Mansfield.

The biggest scratch-off game offered by the Texas Lottery is the $20 Million Supreme, with four grand prizes of $20 million each. Three of those tickets have been claimed, including one in February 2023 in Fort Worth. The other two winners are from Boerne and La Feria. One grand prize ticket remains unclaimed.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.