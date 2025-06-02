Grandmother of Juneteenth Opal Lee hospitalized in Ohio, family says

Dr. Opal Lee, also known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," is in the hospital, according to her family.

Her granddaughter told NBC 5 that Dr. Lee was hospitalized in Cincinnati, Ohio, while there to accept an award.

The 98-year-old is expected to be released and will fly home to Fort Worth soon.

Celebrate Juneteenth with NBC 5, Telemundo 39, Unity Unlimited, Inc., and Dr. Opal Lee on Thursday, June 19, at Opal’s Walk for Freedom. Dr. Lee is expected to kick off the walk in person.