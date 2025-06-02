Opal Lee

Grandmother of Juneteenth Opal Lee hospitalized in Ohio, family says

By NBCDFW Staff

Opal Lee, 94, stands in front of the East Annie Street lot on June 2, 2021, where white rioters attacked, invaded and burned her family's home in 1939.
Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Dr. Opal Lee, also known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," is in the hospital, according to her family.

Her granddaughter told NBC 5 that Dr. Lee was hospitalized in Cincinnati, Ohio, while there to accept an award.

The 98-year-old is expected to be released and will fly home to Fort Worth soon.

Celebrate Juneteenth with NBC 5, Telemundo 39, Unity Unlimited, Inc., and Dr. Opal Lee on Thursday, June 19, at Opal’s Walk for Freedom. Dr. Lee is expected to kick off the walk in person.

This article tagged under:

Opal Lee
