A pair of thieves were caught on surveillance video stealing from a purse that was slung across the back of a chair. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A pair of thieves were caught on camera in McKinney stealing from a purse draped across the back of a woman’s chair, while she was sitting in it.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a Panera Bread on U.S. 380 and Hardin Road.

The two people seen on surveillance video racked up about $3,000 in credit card charges.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects are asked to email Detective Simpson at msimpson@mckinneytexas.org.

Family Survives Colorado Avalanche That Covered Highway