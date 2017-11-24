There is Help Keeping Track of Holiday Sales Black Friday Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
There is Help Keeping Track of Holiday Sales Black Friday Weekend

By Wayne Carter

    There are websites and apps to help you get the most bargains. (Published 41 minutes ago)

    More shoppers are buying items online on Thanksgiving Day, than waiting for Black Friday.

    The deals keep popping up and are expected to continue through Cyber Monday.

    Before you pack up that new TV and return it for a cheaper price there are alternatives.

    The app "Paribus" will search your email for any receipts and then search for a better price.

    Paribus will automatically email the store if the item you bought went down in price and automatically process the refund.

    There's also "Price Grabber" which lets you compare prices from multiple different stores on your own to see if that TV you bought at one store really is cheaper someplace else.

