The landmark downtown El Fenix restaurant building on McKinney Avenue at Woodall Rodgers Freeway is part of a two-block property just listed for sale.

A beloved local eatery that has served enchiladas and tacos to generations of Dallas diners is up for grabs.

The El Fenix building — along with two other popular restaurants on the same block — are on an almost 4-acre development site being offered to buyers by brokers at Dallas-based HFF.

