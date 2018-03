The Star in Frisco is hosting a weekend celebration for the Grand Opening of the Entertainment District.

The party starts Thursday, March 29 at 11 a.m. and runs through Easter Sunday.

Entertainment includes live music, special appearances, dining and shopping specials.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information click here: http://www.thestarinfrisco.com