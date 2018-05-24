Texas, US Gas Prices Continue to Spike

Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country continue to climb upward. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country continue to climb upward.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose 6 cents to $2.76 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.96 per gallon, also up 6 cents from a week ago.

The association survey found that drivers in Wichita Falls are paying the least in Texas at $2.65 per gallon, while motorists in Midland are paying the most at $3.06.

Gas prices are up primarily due to expensive crude oil, higher gasoline demand and shrinking global supply.

The higher gas prices are not expected to curtail automobile travel for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, with numbers nationally forecast to rise for the fourth straight year.