A Texas man who is accused of shooting at female drivers told authorities he did it in self-defense because women are incompetent drivers.

Harris County officials arrested Nicholas Martin D'Agostino, 29, after two women were shot through the windows of their cars as they drove around Katy. D'Agostino told a judge that they had swerved at him and that he shot to stop the threats.

D'Agostino confessed to shooting at a total of six female drivers, according to court documents.

