Texas Baptist Men Help With Healing in El Paso

Texas Baptist Men, the Dallas-based organization works in disaster relief and travel around the country, is lending a helping hand in natural disasters and during man-made crisis. (Published Aug. 6, 2019)

El Paso is a city coming together in the face of tragedy and terror.

“We’ve got to become better and not bitter,” Glenn Pennington with Texas Baptist Men said.

The Dallas-based organization works in disaster relief and travel around the country lending a helping hand in natural disasters and during man-made crisis.

Pennington, an El Paso resident himself, said their efforts take on a whole new meaning when the disaster is in your city.

Amid 'Deep Sadness,' El Paso Community Comes Together

In the days after a mass shooting that took 22 lives, residents of El Paso are leaning on each other to get through the difficult times. (Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019)

“It is tough, but you know, one thing about El Paso, we they are resilient,” he said. “We’re family-oriented. We believe in community.”

Texas Baptist Men deployed just a few hours after the shooting and worked closely with first responders helping organize donations and distribute water to first responders – some who had experienced the tragic scene and the aftermath first hand.

“You could see it did affect them,” Pennington said.

Baseball Fans Donate Blood to Help Mass Shooting Victims

Carter BloodCare and the Frisco RoughRiders teamed up Monday night to help victims of the recent mass shootings. (Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019)

He believes the strong community spirit will help El Paso on the path to healing.

“The fear will not defeat us. Love always defeats hate and it reinforced that when I saw everyone working together,” Pennington said.