Fans Injured in Severe Weather Outside Backstreet Boys Show

Fourteen Backstreet Boys fans were injured outside a concert after severe weather caused a concrete structure to collapse on them outside WinStar World Casino and Resort Saturday night, a spokesperson said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the storm blew through Thackerville, Oklahoma with 70-80 mph winds and knocked over concrete entrance trusses, injuring the fans, said WinStar spokesperson Kym Koch Thompson.

Thompson said WinStar officials started to evacuate fans waiting to get into the outdoor concert venue around 5 p.m. after lightning got within four miles of the casino. All concertgoers were asked to move inside before the storm hit, but Thompson said about 150 people stayed in line for the show.

All 14 people who were injured were treated at the scene and then transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, Thompson said. All victims were later released.

The show was ultimately canceled, and WinStar said tickets will be honored when the concert is rescheduled.