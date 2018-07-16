Triple digit temperatures are here to stay for the next several days, according to the NBC DFW Weather Experts. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Starting Monday, 10 consecutive days of 100 degrees or higher are expected in the forecast, and during that time the temperature is never expected to dip below 80 degrees.

As a result, cooling centers are open at several locations throughout North Texas. You can find lists here and here.

The record for most consecutive days of 100-plus degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth is 42, set during the summer of 1980.