Dallas, Salvation Army Opens Cooling Centers Ahead of Hot Weekend

Temperatures are expected to soar into the triple digits this weekend, prompting the City of Dallas to issue a level 2 Heat Alert and open several cooling centers across the city.
The city issues heat alerts when daytime temperatures are expected to be at or above 100 degrees and nighttime temperatures remain above 80 degrees. The current alert is in effect through at least Saturday.
Rocky Vaz, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Dallas, is encouraging all residents to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors this weekend and to stay cool and hydrated.
"We ask that you do take this seriously," said Vaz. "Because [the temperatures] could be dangerous."
In issuing the alert, the city has also opened three cooling centers where residents can pick up water or simply escape the heat. They are:
Riverchon Park Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Avenue
MLK Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Boulevard
West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road
The Salvation Army has also opened more than a dozen cooling centers across the DFW region.
Their homeless shelters in Dallas (5302 Harry Hines Blvd) and Fort Worth (1855 E. Lancaster) will be open seven days a week, from 9am to 8pm.
Their remaining cooling centers will be open weekdays only from 9am to 5pm:
Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff)
1007 Hutchins Road
Dallas, TX 75203
Denton
1508 East McKinney Street
Denton, TX 76201
Irving
250 East Grauwyler Road
Irving, TX 75061
McKinney
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Arlington
712 W. Abram Street
Arlington, TX 76013
Oak Cliff
1617 W. Jefferson Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
Garland
451 W. Ave D
Garland, TX 75040
Lewisville
207 Elm Street
Lewisville, TX 75067
Plano
3528 E. 14th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)
3023 NW 24th St
Fort Worth, TX 7610
The Salvation Army, Ellis County
620 Farley St.
Waxahachie, TX 75165