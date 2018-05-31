Dallas, Salvation Army Opens Cooling Centers Ahead of Hot Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas, Salvation Army Opens Cooling Centers Ahead of Hot Weekend

By Tim Ciesco

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    City of Dallas Helps Residents Keep Cool

    The city of Dallas has decided to activate its emergency heat plan starting this afternoon. Additional resources will be available to Dallas residents to help them stay cool through the weekend. One location is at Reverchon Park Recreation Center where water is available for anyone who needs it. (Published 10 minutes ago)

    Temperatures are expected to soar into the triple digits this weekend, prompting the City of Dallas to issue a level 2 Heat Alert and open several cooling centers across the city.

    The city issues heat alerts when daytime temperatures are expected to be at or above 100 degrees and nighttime temperatures remain above 80 degrees. The current alert is in effect through at least Saturday.

    Rocky Vaz, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Dallas, is encouraging all residents to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors this weekend and to stay cool and hydrated.

    "We ask that you do take this seriously," said Vaz. "Because [the temperatures] could be dangerous."

    Caught on Cam: Lightning Strikes the Eiffel Tower

    [NATL] Caught on Cam: Lightning Strikes the Eiffel Tower

    A lightning bolt striking the Eiffel Tower in Paris was caught on video Monday night, on May 28, 2018.

    (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

    In issuing the alert, the city has also opened three cooling centers where residents can pick up water or simply escape the heat. They are:

    Riverchon Park Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Avenue

    MLK Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Boulevard

    West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road

    The Salvation Army has also opened more than a dozen cooling centers across the DFW region.

    Their homeless shelters in Dallas (5302 Harry Hines Blvd) and Fort Worth (1855 E. Lancaster) will be open seven days a week, from 9am to 8pm.

    This Woman Lives Life With Dozens of Personalities

    [NATL] This Woman Lives Life With Dozens of Personalities

    "Autumn" was a little girl who endured horrifying abuse, both sexually and physically for most of her formative years. The violent trauma caused her mind to fragment into multiple personalities, like a fractured mirror in dozens of pieces. She refers to them as her "alters."

    (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

    Their remaining cooling centers will be open weekdays only from 9am to 5pm:

    Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff)
    1007 Hutchins Road
    Dallas, TX 75203

    Denton
    1508 East McKinney Street
    Denton, TX 76201

    Irving
    250 East Grauwyler Road
    Irving, TX 75061

    McKinney
    600 Wilson Creek Pkwy
    McKinney, TX 75069

    Arlington
    712 W. Abram Street
    Arlington, TX 76013

    2 Police, Bystander Killed in Belgium Knife and Gun Attack

    [NATL] 2 Police, Bystander Killed in Belgium Knife and Gun Attack

    A man stabbed two Belgian police officers from behind before killing them with a police gun in an attack in Liege, Belgium. The gunman also killed a civilian and took a woman hostage before he was “neutralized” by police, according to Belgian authorities.

    (Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018)

    Oak Cliff
    1617 W. Jefferson Blvd
    Dallas, TX 75208

    Garland
    451 W. Ave D
    Garland, TX 75040

    Lewisville
    207 Elm Street
    Lewisville, TX 75067

    Plano
    3528 E. 14th Street
    Plano, TX 75074

    Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)
    3023 NW 24th St
    Fort Worth, TX 7610

    The Salvation Army, Ellis County
    620 Farley St.
    Waxahachie, TX 75165

    Service Dog Gives Birth to 8 Pups in Florida Airport

    [NATL] Service Dog Gives Birth to 8 Pups in Florida Airport
    Tampa Fire Rescue


    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices