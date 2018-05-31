Dallas, Salvation Army Opens Cooling Centers Ahead of Hot Weekend

The city of Dallas has decided to activate its emergency heat plan starting this afternoon. Additional resources will be available to Dallas residents to help them stay cool through the weekend. One location is at Reverchon Park Recreation Center where water is available for anyone who needs it. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Temperatures are expected to soar into the triple digits this weekend, prompting the City of Dallas to issue a level 2 Heat Alert and open several cooling centers across the city.

The city issues heat alerts when daytime temperatures are expected to be at or above 100 degrees and nighttime temperatures remain above 80 degrees. The current alert is in effect through at least Saturday.



Rocky Vaz, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Dallas, is encouraging all residents to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors this weekend and to stay cool and hydrated.

"We ask that you do take this seriously," said Vaz. "Because [the temperatures] could be dangerous."

In issuing the alert, the city has also opened three cooling centers where residents can pick up water or simply escape the heat. They are:



Riverchon Park Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Avenue

MLK Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Boulevard

West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road

The Salvation Army has also opened more than a dozen cooling centers across the DFW region.

Their homeless shelters in Dallas (5302 Harry Hines Blvd) and Fort Worth (1855 E. Lancaster) will be open seven days a week, from 9am to 8pm.

Their remaining cooling centers will be open weekdays only from 9am to 5pm:

Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff)

1007 Hutchins Road

Dallas, TX 75203

Denton

1508 East McKinney Street

Denton, TX 76201

Irving

250 East Grauwyler Road

Irving, TX 75061

McKinney

600 Wilson Creek Pkwy

McKinney, TX 75069

Arlington

712 W. Abram Street

Arlington, TX 76013

Oak Cliff

1617 W. Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

Garland

451 W. Ave D

Garland, TX 75040

Lewisville

207 Elm Street

Lewisville, TX 75067

Plano

3528 E. 14th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)

3023 NW 24th St

Fort Worth, TX 7610

The Salvation Army, Ellis County

620 Farley St.

Waxahachie, TX 75165



