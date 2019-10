A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday night after her older teenage brother allegedly shot her in the leg in Fort Worth, police said. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday night after her older teenage brother allegedly shot her in the leg in Fort Worth, police said.

Police responded about 10:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Montague Street, Fort Worth police said. The family took the girl to the hospital and the teenager is missing.

The girl had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was available.