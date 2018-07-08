Teenage Girl Injured in Fort Worth Shooting

A teenage girl was injured Sunday night when shots were fired into her Fort Worth home, police say.

The girl, 17, was inside a home in the 4300 block of Martin Street when someone outside the house fired shots, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police say a bullet went through a window and the girl was hit in the face with an unknown fragment. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police do not know who fired the shots and have not made any arrests.