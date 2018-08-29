Teenage Boy Shot While Sitting in Vehicle in Dallas: PD

A teenage boy was shot in Dallas early Wednesday while sitting in a vehicle with his friend, Dallas police said in a news release. (Published 2 hours ago)

A teenage boy was shot in Dallas early Wednesday while sitting in a vehicle with his friend, Dallas police said in a news release.

Police found the victim who was shot about 12:30 a.m. while in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Belknap Avenue, police said.

An unknown suspect approached their vehicle in a newer model white Nissan, police said.

The victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal argument, police said. Another suspect produced a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim, police said.

The victim was hospitalized and the suspects remain at large, police said.