Teenage Boy Shot While Sitting in Vehicle in Dallas: PD

Published 2 hours ago

    Raw: Teen Boy Shot While Sitting in Vehicle in Dallas

    Published 2 hours ago

    A teenage boy was shot in Dallas early Wednesday while sitting in a vehicle with his friend, Dallas police said in a news release.

    Police found the victim who was shot about 12:30 a.m. while in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Belknap Avenue, police said.

    An unknown suspect approached their vehicle in a newer model white Nissan, police said.

    The victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal argument, police said. Another suspect produced a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim, police said.

    The victim was hospitalized and the suspects remain at large, police said.

