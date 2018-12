Police have no suspects in custody at this time. (Published 43 minutes ago)

A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to Dallas police, at 5:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Amber Drive for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have no suspects in custody and have not released the victim's identity at this time.