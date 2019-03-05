Teen Killed in Single-Car Crash That Injures Three Others

Police say a driver lost control and hit a tree along the Interstate 20 frontage road, killing a 16-year-old girl, March 2, 2019.

An investigation into a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl last weekend is ongoing, Dallas police say.

According to a passenger who survived the crash, the teenage driver was going too fast along the Interstate 20 frontage road, east of Willoughby Boulevard, when she swerved and lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The car finally stopped after apparently hitting a small tree, which police said was partially uprooted.

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the crash and confirmed 16-year-old Diamond Finley, who was in the front passenger seat, was dead at the scene.

Family Survives Colorado Avalanche That Covered Highway

A family whose pickup truck was hit by an avalanche after a day of skiing in Colorado say they are lucky to be alive. Dramatic dashcam footage caught the moment snow rushed down across an interstate highway and over Tram and Shaune Goleman’s car. (Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019)

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition. A 17-year-old riding in the back, right passenger seat had to be extracted from the car by rescuers and was hospitalized. Another passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to Baylor Medical Center in critical condition.

The conditions of the survivors are not known and the crash is under investigation.

Officials with the Duncanville Independent School District issued the following statement after learning of Finley's death.

Weather Alert One More Cold Night Ahead Before Warmup

"We are incredibly saddened by the unexpected loss of a student. Duncanville High School administrators are working closely with our student's family to offer support and counselors are available for students," the district said.

According to a post on social media, a candlelight vigit is being held at Acton Elementary Park at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Supporters are asked to bring candles, balloons and and photographs of Finley.

It is not clear if any charges will be filed related to the crash.

1st Man Cured of HIV Has Words of Support for 2nd Patient