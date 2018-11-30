Teen Charged in String of Sexual Assaults in Dallas: PD

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a series of rapes in Far North Dallas.

In addition, the teenager is also considered to be a suspect in a homicide from earlier this week, as well as two prior sexual assaults from Louisiana, according to investigators.

Police have not named the teenager, but said that he was arrested without incident late Thursday and is being held in a juvenile detention facility as of Friday morning.

Two sexual assaults were reported at Far North Dallas apartments less than a mile apart in mid-September. The first happened on Sept. 12 in the 14200 block of Dallas Parkway, and the second took place on Sep. 19 in the 14100 block of Montfort Drive.

A third incident took place on Oct. 30 in the 6000 block of Pineland Drive in northeast Dallas.

In all three incidents, a male suspect knocked on the victim’s apartment door and asked for either work or money, but then threatened the victim with a weapon, forced his way inside and raped her, according to police.

The circumstances of those crimes, the description of the suspect and physical evidence from the scene appeared to match two earlier sexual assaults from Bossier City, LA, from the spring, according to investigators there.

The suspect is also being looked at in connection to a homicide Tuesday at an apartment in the 5400 block of Peterson Lane – not far from the previous sexual assaults. The victim in that case, Maria Ezquerro, 23, died from “homicidal violence,” according to authorities.