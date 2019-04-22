SomethingGood: Teacher's Viral Doodle Dress

A Lewisville ISD art teacher is getting a lot of attention for her creative idea to show off her students' many intricate designs. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Rebecca Bonner teaches art to the kids at McAuliffe Elementary School in the Lewisville Independent School District.

And according to Bonner’s daughter, she is ‘the cutest art teacher ever!’

Apparently others agree. That comment came in a tweet that has been retweeted more than 13,000 times and liked more than 112,000 times.

The tweet highlighted what Rebecca Bonner calls her ‘Doodle Dress,’ a white dress adorned with more than 500 drawings, each one done by a McAuliffe art student. Bonner wore the dress to an end-of-the-year art show which highlighted some of her students’ work.

"There’s always joy in creating," Bonner said. "When you have an idea, and you plan it out and see it come to life, that is a huge joy."

About the extra attention, due to her daughter’s popular tweet, Mrs. Bonner redirects the adulation back toward her students.

"I’ve even told the kids, 'I know that dress kind of went viral. I didn’t go viral your artwork did,'" Bonner said.

