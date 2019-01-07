What to Know A Coppell ISD teacher was arrested Monday for allegedly exchanging inappropriate texts and messages with a minor.

A Coppell Independent School District teacher was arrested Monday for allegedly exchanging inappropriate texts and messages with a minor, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Julie Jenkin Brewer, 45, was arrested Monday afternoon, after a complaint was reported to Coppell Middle School West, where Brewer was a middle school teacher, authorities said.

Brewer resigned and is no longer allowed at Coppell Middle School West or any of the Coppell ISD campueses or facilities, the Sheriff's Department said.

Brewer is charged with online solicitation of a minor and was booked into the Dallas County Jail.

Her mug shot was not yet available.

NBC 5 reached out to Coppell ISD for comment, but has not yet heard back.