Tarrant County 'Sweetheart Swindler' Accused of Stealing $1.6 Million - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County 'Sweetheart Swindler' Accused of Stealing $1.6 Million

Jury selection begins Monday for Desiree Boltos of North Richland Hills

By Scott Gordon

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News | Tarrant County Sheriff's Office
    Desiree Boltos, 37, of North Richland Hills, is accused of engaging in organized crime and theft. (Published Nov. 26, 2018)

    A woman who allegedly seduced older people in a scheme to steal $1.6 million went on trial Monday in Tarrant County District Court.

    Desiree Boltos, 37, of North Richland Hills, is accused of engaging in organized crime and theft.

    She engaged in a “sweetheart swindle,” prosecutors said.

    According to her indictment, Boltos preyed on five men and one woman between 2012 and 2017.

    Boltos married at least one of the victims, even though she was already married at the time, and claimed her husband was her brother, prosecutors said.

    Jury selection was expected to wrap up Monday. Opening statements in the trial are set for Tuesday.

