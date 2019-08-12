A man is dead after being caught in machinery inside a large freezer at a Target Distribution Center in Denton, police say.

Matthew Sopcic, 34, was working at the center on Airport Road last Friday when he apparently got caught in the machinery.

After he was found, CPR was administered and he was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The exact cause of death has not been released.

(Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019)

Target released the following statement about the incident:

"Last week, a Target team member passed away following a tragic incident at our Denton distribution center. Our thoughts go out to our team member's friends and family, who we have been in close contact with since the incident occurred. We've shared the devastating news with other team members at the distribution center and have extended counseling services to them through our employee assistance program. At Target, team member safety is our top priority and we have many procedures and trainings in place to maintain a safe working environment in all of our distribution centers. We've been partnering closely with local law enforcement and OSHA as they investigate the situation and will provide whatever assistance is needed. Out of respect for our team member and his family, we will not be sharing additional details about the incident."