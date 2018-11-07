TRE Train Collides with Flatbed Trailer, Injuring 4 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
TRE Train Collides with Flatbed Trailer, Injuring 4

Traffic stalled at HIghway 10 intersection as debris removed

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Emilio Ramos De Jesus

    A train collided with a flatbed truck early Wednesday morning in Hurst, injuring four people, police say.

    According to the Hurst Police Department, the crash happened at 8:12 a.m. at Precinct Line Road and Trinity Boulevard.

    An empty flatbed trailer was stopped across the train tracks, in traffic, when it was hit by the oncoming train.

    The driver of the flatbed was able to escape before the impact; four passengers on the train suffered minor, non life-threatening injuries.

    According to police, traffic was backed up at the State Highway 10 intersection as crews worked to remove the train.

    Additional passengers were asked to board a shuttle bus between Richland Hills and Bell stations.

