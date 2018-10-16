Surface of I-35E in Carrollton Separating, Several Crashes Reported

Police in Carrollton have shut down all but one lane of I-35E after the pavement of the highway started separating.

It happened between the Crosby Road and Belt Line Road exits in the northbound lanes.

The separated pavement led to five accidents along the highway, and as a Carrollton Police Officer responded to the scene, their squad car was hit.

Police say the officer was not injured. Some of the people in the earlier wrecks were though police say none of the injuries were severe.

Officers have shut down all but the right lane of the highway due to the pavement separation.

TX DOT crews are on scene evaluating the damage and working on a fix. There's no timeline on how long it should take, though police expect it to impact Wednesday morning's commute.

A spokesperson for Carrollton Police said the damage is believed to be tied to the rain.

It's the second time in a week that rain has led to roadway damage in the area. On October 11th, a chunk of roadway broke off nearby on I-35 northbound south of the Whitlock/Sandy Lake exit. It left behind a pothole that caused tire damage for several drivers.